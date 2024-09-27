Severe traffic alert: I-580 lanes blocked by overturned vehicle in Oakland

California Highway Patrol is reporting an overturned vehicle on westbound I-580 east of Park Boulevard in Oakland. At least two lanes remain blocked after a full closure of all lanes.

CHP confirms there are injuries from this solo vehicle collision that happened at around 5:30 p.m.

A call came in from a witness who described a reckless driver on the freeway at Lake Park before the driver overturned.

The driver's injuries are described as major. They were taken to a hospital for treatment. CHP said the driver is suspected of driving under the influence.

Drivers should expect delays and should use alternate routes to avoid the area.

Lanes 1 and 2 have reopened, but as of 7:04 p.m., the right lanes, lanes 3 and 4 remain blocked. There is no estimated time for the roadway to fully reopen.