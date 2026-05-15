SF business owners in Mission District say drug use, encampment fires are worsening

The Brief Business owners say open drug use, vandalism and charred debris from sidewalk fires have become a daily problem on Clinton Park and Stevenson Street. Several owners are calling for increased police patrols and long-term solutions to address safety concerns in the neighborhood.



Small business owners in San Francisco’s Mission District say worsening drug activity, vandalism and sidewalk fires are creating unsafe conditions and hurting business in their neighborhood.

Open drug use

What we know:

On side streets tucked between Valencia and Mission Streets, small business owners say they’ve reached a breaking point. They shared videos and photos with KTVU showing open drug use, people passed out on sidewalks and charred debris left behind from frequent fires that have torched cars, doorways, and buildings.

Several owners say the problems have intensified in recent months and believe activity has shifted into their neighborhood as the city increases enforcement and encampment cleanups along larger corridors.

"Oh my god, it has gotten worse," said Daniel Agegnehu, owner of Alem Integrated Health. "We used to have a little issue before, but lately, in the last few months, it’s been extremely out of control. It feels more violent. You see open drug dealing, you see dog fighting, you see things that we normally wouldn’t see, people injecting and people passing out."

Agegnehu opened his chiropractic clinic in 2019. He says safety concerns have at times forced him to close his business early.

"I work so hard to get to where I am, and then I get patients saying it’s hard for me to walk here anymore, too, because I feel unsafe," he said. "It breaks my heart. It’s out of my control. I love San Francisco. I moved here from Ethiopia, originally from Ethiopia. I truly love this city, but I feel like I’m going to get pushed out of it."

Feces and broken glass

Business owners, including Agegnehu, say they routinely clean up trash, feces, broken glass, and drug paraphernalia outside their storefronts.

About a dozen businesses in the area have joined together to push for more police patrols, faster response times and long-term solutions from the city.

Race Cooper, owner of SF Squared gym, says street conditions have affected both customers and prospective employees like personal trainers.

"What started happening over time, I think, is that as cleanup crews were cleaning maybe SoMa area, a lot of different people started moving into this area," Cooper said. "And what happened from there is that drug dealers started moving as well, and then there started to be the cycle of criminality that started happening. So I’ve seen not only instances of arson where cars have exploded, I’ve seen instances of knife fights that are on the street."

Calls for more police patrols and long-term solutions

Owners also pointed to a vacant ground floor space at 235 Valencia Street and its alcoves, which they say have become magnets for vandalism and drug activity.

"I want to see support for the fact that there's a bunch of small business owners that have been trying every avenue with the mayor's office, SFPD community meetings, small business liaisons, and everything times out. We get ghosted, and nothing happens," said Kiran Malladi, owner of Gradient Projects.

Despite their frustrations, business owners say they remain committed to the neighborhood and want to work with city leaders on solutions.

"It’s aggravating to be doing this for this long, like for two years to go by for me being here and still not being heard," Cooper said. "But I’m willing to work with them in trying to find a solution because we care so much about this street and for all the businesses that are here."

The Source: Interviews with business owners