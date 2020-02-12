SF City Attorney announces new subpoenas in public corruption investigation

article

San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera announced ten new supoenas Wednesday in the ongoing internal investigation into corruption involving former Public Works director Mohammed Nuru and San Francisco businessman Nick Bovis. Nuru and Bovis are the subjects of a FBI investigation into public corruption.

Among those served with a subpoena are San Francisco-based Pacific Gas & Electric Corporation, Webcor Builders Inc, Webcor Construction L.P., Pankow Operating Inc, Clark Construction Group Inc, Clark Construction Group L.P., Recology San Francisco, and the nonprofits Lefty O'Doul's Foundation for Kids, San Francisco Parks Alliance, and the San Francisco Clean City Coalition. Some of the companies have more than one corporate entity.

“We’re following the facts, and we’re following the money. We are going to follow the evidence wherever it leads. We will get to the bottom of this. San Franciscans deserve no less.” — Dennis Herrera, San Francisco City Attorney.

In January, the FBI revealed five schemes involving Nuru and Bovis.

One of the schemes involved a contract for portable bathroom toilets in San Francisco. Herrera announced Wednesday that the City has terminated the $171,000 contract that the public works department awarded to a Bovis-related entity, SMTM Technology LLC, effective February 7, 2020. The City never paid any money on the contract.

The FBI alleges Nuru provided Bovis with insider information about the contract-awarding process for the portable toilets in order for Bovis to secure the contract.

Herrera's office continues to review other contracts involving the public works department.