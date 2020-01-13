SF City College Sunset begins 2020 spring semester under pilot program

article

Students in San Francisco's Westside now have access to some City College of San Francisco courses after City College Sunset began its first day of the Spring 2020 semester on Monday.

Under the program, City College now offers six classes serving working adults, seniors, immigrants and high school students at two locations: Wah Mei School at 1400 Judah St. and Abraham Lincoln High School at 2162 24th Ave.

The effort to bring the classes to the city's Westside was spearheaded by Supervisor Gordon Mar, who represents part of the area.

In a statement, Mar called the classes "a model for how the city can step up and invest in City College for win-win situations."

Back in November, it was revealed City College of San Francisco had paused some 300 classes from its spring 2020 schedule as a result of budget cuts, in order to close a reported $13 million deficit.

"As the state cuts funding for community-serving classes, I'm committed to working with the college to ensure City College continues to offer these important resources in the community," he said.

The classes at Wah Mei School include 2 child development classes, both of which are required for the childcare profession permit, an English as a Second Language class and one older adult class.

The classes at Lincoln High School include an American Sign Language class and a College Success course, both meant for high school students.

"The City College Sunset child development classes are helping me enhance my professional development," Brian Nguyen, a student, said. "The convenient location has enabled me to have this opportunity."

"The ESL class allows immigrants and workers seeking to improve their language skills a space to build their confidence and learn," ESL Department Chair Greg Keech said.

"Thousands of students have taken our classes and gone on to find good jobs with their improved skills. Students can still enroll by showing up at the class this week," he said.

City College Sunset, which is tuition-free for San Francisco residents, will serve as a pilot program for the Spring semester. Afterward it will have the potential to be renewed or expanded, depending on demand and interest in the program, Mar's office said.