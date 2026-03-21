SF crews investigate possible gas leak after person dies in St. Mary's Park

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The Brief Fire department units were dispatched to assist PG&E crews in investigating "a possible gas odor or possible gas leak." Authorities found a person "receiving medical attention" inside a building in the area, but they died at the scene.



San Francisco authorities are investigating a possible gas leak in the St. Mary’s Park neighborhood on Saturday evening after a person died amid reports of a permeating odor.

Emergency crews called:

Fire department units were sent about 6:15 p.m. to the 3900 block of Mission Street, near College Avenue, to assist PG&E crews in investigating "a possible gas odor or possible gas leak," the San Francisco Fire Department told KTVU.

"Upon entering the building, a civilian was discovered receiving medical attention but passed away on scene," the fire department said.

The person’s identity was not released, and the exact manner of their death was not known.

What's next:

The SFFD said it was investigating the scene, along with PG&E and the San Francisco Police Department.

PG&E told KTVU that there were no gas leaks or "impacts from PG&E" located in the area, and that reports of a leak and odor came from outside the building where the victim died.

The public was advised to avoid the area and to use alternate routes as the investigation was conducted.