SF Gay Men's Chorus, SFJAZZ reeling after sudden Trump administration grant cuts

The Brief NEA rescinds grants to several Bay Area arts organizations, including SF Gay Men’s Chorus and SFJAZZ, citing new federal priorities. Local leaders say cuts threaten arts education and erase marginalized voices.



Several prominent Bay Area arts organizations have abruptly lost federal funding following a shift in grantmaking priorities by the National Endowment for the Arts under the Trump administration. It's a change that leaders say is putting vital programs and community work at risk.

Among those affected is the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, which received an NEA grant annually for decades. This year, the chorus was awarded $38,000 to support Rhythm, its music education program for local students. But its leadership received a notice from the NEA rescinding the funds, effective May 31.

The email read in part: "The NEA is updating its grantmaking policy priorities to focus funding on projects that reflect the nation's rich artistic heritage and creativity as prioritized by the President. Consequently, we are terminating awards that fall outside these new priorities."

It went on to say: "Your project, as noted below, unfortunately does not align with these priorities: Purpose: To support RHYTHM (Reaching Youth Through Music), an education program for students by the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus.

Cultural impact and community response

The chorus, founded in 1978, is one of the largest and first openly gay choruses in the world. Its 300 members are currently rehearsing for a Pride Month concert in San Francisco.

"Rage, anger, like someone is trying to minimize you, tell you your stories don't matter... and that's not a new thing for the LGBTQ community," said Jacob Stensberg, artistic director and conductor of the chorus.

Pete Rodway, a singing member of the group for six years, called the decision "heartbreaking."

"You put all this time, effort and work knowing you have huge amounts of support from the community and from the singing members and families, and then to have the federal government take a completely different stance, when you’ve already committed the time, energy and funds towards it - it's just an absolute punch in the gut," Rodway said. "It’s an emotional blow that sets the organization back and the members back in a big way... and having that taken away from you makes you feel unvalued and not welcome."

The chorus is not alone. SFJAZZ, one of the city’s premier jazz institutions, also received notice that its $30,000 NEA grant was canceled.

"It feels like being kicked in the solar plexus," said Susie Medak, interim CEO of SFJAZZ. "We are all striving to stay afloat... and to feel that you’ve just been abandoned, it's so demoralizing, and to feel that the work that we're doing is not valued by this government in this moment, at this time, feels rather heartbreaking."

The money had been allocated for the acclaimed SFJAZZ Collective to create new music inspired by exhibitions at the de Young Museum.

An email from SFJAZZ to patrons read in part: "The NEA's new policy prioritizes funding for projects that align with the government's artistic agenda, which unfortunately sidelines jazz—an art form that is quintessentially American and deeply rooted in African American culture. This disregard for jazz is alarming and directly affects our ability to present the art form and the artists that you love. We believe that freedom of expression is vital to civic life."

"You can’t get any more authentically American than jazz," Medak added.

The NEA has not issued a formal public statement beyond the language included in the grant termination letters.

However, examples of current funding priorities cited in emails reads: "The NEA will now prioritize projects that elevate the Nation’s HBCUs and Hispanic Serving Institutions, celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence, foster AI competency, empower houses of worship to serve communities, assist with disaster recovery, foster skilled trade jobs, make America healthy again, support the military and veterans, support Tribal communities, make the District of Columbia safe and beautiful, and support the economic development of Asian American communities."

In the meantime, both SFJAZZ and the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus are urging local supporters to donate. SFJAZZ is preparing to open its annual festival next week, while the chorus is set to perform its Pride concert later this month.