Vandalized Smitten ice cream shop in San Francisco reopens with love

The owner of an ice cream shop in San Francisco plans to reopen after her store was vandalized almost a month ago.

On Monday afternoon, Robyn Sue Fisher and her team prepared for the grand re-opening for their shop, Smitten Ice Cream, in the Mission District.

Fisher said she's grateful for the overwhelming support she's received from the community and she has a message of love during this time of divisiveness: Smitten is another word for love, and that ice cream is a way to bring people together during these difficult times.

And so she introduced a new flavor to reflect that.

Fisher named the new flavor "I choose love," made with a blend of strawberries, raspberries and blueberries.

She said she is starting over after the vandalism.

It's an "intentional way of bringing to life through our product the way we chose to respond," said Fisher as she made the ice cream. .

It was a display of resiliency after being in business here for six years.

On October 25 about 2:45 a.m., she said two masked men were seen using baseball bats to break the front windows.

She said they spray-painted "Free Palestien" which was misspelled, and "Out the Mission."

Fisher, who's Jewish, said she doesn't know why her shop was targeted.

"Regardless of why it happened, it was to create fear and be divisive," she said.

A friend started a GoFundMe that has raised more than $100,000 to help pay for repairs and wages for her 16 employees.

Neighbors said they can't wait for Smitten to re-open.

"I heard about the vandalization a couple of weeks ago. I was pretty devastated. I've been coming here for years," said neighbor Anna Marie, who declined to give her last name.

"It's great that they're resilient and bringing it back so we can all enjoy," said neighbor Jeremy Mikush

Fisher has posted an open thank you letter to the community to express her gratitude for their support.

She said she wants to combat hate with love, with the help of ice cream.

"Ice cream is this magical, disarming food. It's got this unifying force. It's hard to be mean to people when you're eating an ice cream cone," Fisher said.

Aside from ice cream, Fisher will be selling merchandise as well, and the proceeds from the clothing sales will be donated to the Courage Museum in the Presidio.

