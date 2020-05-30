SF imposes curfew to quell unrest

San Francisco officials imposed a curfew Saturday night after a day of protest turned into mayhem.

The curfew started at 8 p.m. and extends until 5 a.m., Mayor London Breed said. The National Guard has also been put on standby.

Saturday afternoon began with a peaceful protest in downtown San Francisco over the death of George Floyd, but Police Chief Bill Scott said that as night fell, there were bursts of looting and vandalism.

"This is not the way," said Breed on Saturday night.

