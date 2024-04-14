SF man leads police on chase in stolen semi in Petaluma

Petaluma police arrested a man after they said he led them on a police chase in a stolen semi-truck.

Officers say Friday night just before 9:30 p.m. they responded to reports of a stolen semi in the area of North McDowell Boulevard and Professional Drive.

When officers arrived, they said the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Glenn Hopkins of San Francisco, led them on a pursuit.

At times, Hopkins hopped the curb and drove on the sidewalk.

Eventually, Hopkins stopped and was arrested.