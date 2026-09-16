San Francisco marks El Grito and Hispanic Heritage Month

The Brief San Francisco celebrates "El Grito," kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexican Independence DayCommunity Celebration: Hundreds gathered at San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza for a free community festival featuring live music, food, and traditional folk dances. Attendees and organizers emphasized the importance of celebrating roots and showing community strength amidst concerns over federal raids and deportations. San Francisco City Hall lit up in the colors of the Mexican flag—green, red, and white—while the Mayor's Office hung a Mexican flag from the balcony.



San Francisco City Hall on Tuesday glowed in green, red, and white as hundreds of Bay Area residents gathered at Civic Center Plaza to celebrate "El Grito" and kick off both Hispanic Heritage Month and the eve of Mexican Independence Day.

The free community festival featured vibrant live music, food, and traditional Mexican folk dances, drawing a large crowd looking to honor their heritage.

Hispanic Heritage Month

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A woman holds up a Mexican flag in San Francisco. Sept. 15, 2026

For many Mexican Americans attending the event, the celebration carried added significance during a climate of fear surrounding federal raids and deportations.

"It's scary, but honestly, I feel like when you get together and just have that bond, show that strength, be together, have faith and hope," said attendee Magali Sandoval.

Parents at the festival noted that the gathering served as a vital teachable moment for younger generations. Alberto Leon, who moved to the Bay Area from Hidalgo, Mexico, and started a family, shared that the event is all about showing his children their roots and where they come from.

Holly Marquez, a service industry worker attending the celebration, echoed those sentiments, noting that community members are working hard to achieve the American dream despite facing negative stereotypes. "You come out here and celebrate who you are," Marquez said.

Mayoral support

Local perspective:

The mayor's office showed its support by hanging a Mexican flag from the balcony. Additionally, San Francisco's Office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs set up a resource table to connect community members with local services.

"We are a sanctuary city, and part of celebrating our community is to make sure they feel welcome, and they belong in San Francisco," said Jorge Rivas with the Office of Civic Engagement & Immigrant Affairs.

Hosted by the Consulate General of Mexico in San Francisco in partnership with the city, the event ultimately served as a vibrant showcase of Mexican culture, music, food, and the warmth of its people.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Reach Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com, text/leave a message at 510-599-3922, or follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @AmberKTVU.Tiktok @amberleenews,