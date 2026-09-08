St. Helena faces $60M fix, long timeline to resolve persistent brown tap water

The Brief St. Helena city officials presented a report to the City Council detailing a proposed plan to address five years of discolored, foul-smelling tap water. The city's water system faces multiple challenges, including naturally occurring minerals, century-old pipes, and an estimated $50 million to $60 million repair bill for a town of 5,100 residents. Water officials advise against drinking discolored water and warn that even if pipe flushing begins immediately, resolving the issue could take years.



Five years after St. Helena residents first reported brown, foul-smelling tap water, the Department of Public Works presented a report to the City Council detailing potential solutions, estimated costs, and funding options.

Foul water and finding solutions

City officials made clear that while action is necessary, an immediate resolution remains out of reach.

"What we're looking for tonight from the council and additional feedback from the public is: are we charting the right course," St. Helena Public Works Director Joe Leach said.

The city faces four primary obstacles with its water system. First, two of St. Helena's three primary water sources contain naturally high levels of iron and manganese. Under steady pressure, the reddish-brown materials settle undisturbed at the bottom of the water mains.

Second, deteriorating pipes that are more than 100 years old add to the sediment mix.

Third, when water in the pipes is disturbed by high demand—such as main breaks, fire hydrant use, or heavy overall consumption—the rushing water carries the sediment into homes and businesses.

The fourth major issue is a massive backlog of deferred maintenance. Fully repairing the system carries an estimated price tag of $50 million to $60 million—a substantial financial burden for a municipality with just 5,100 residents.

Questions of health and safety

What they're saying:

"I want to know, what am I drinking at my household when it comes out really, really brown?" St. Helena water customer Michelle Liu Covell said.

Leach warned residents against consuming discolored tap water.

"As we stated bold and underlined in italics, we don't recommend people drinking water you can see that it has a color to it," Leach said.

Water quality experts emphasized that the issue extends beyond basic consumption.

"Because it's not just about drinking. It's about laundry. It's about washing. It's about everything," Dr. Issam Najm, an engineer and water quality expert, said.

"I don't sugar coat anything. This is a, this is a large problem," Najm said. "The entire system needs a cleaning and the difficulty is, cleaning a pipe is easier said than done."

Tired and frustrated

Five years into the crisis, residents expressed frustration over the timeline for solutions.

"I'm just getting really tired of it. So, instead of waiting until fall to start flushing pipes, what are you guys doing tomorrow?" resident Elon McIlroy said.

Officials noted that due to the extensive scope of required repairs, fully clearing the water system could take years even if work begins immediately.