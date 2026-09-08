BART service disrupted by substation fire at Daly City station

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The Brief A substation and track side fire at the Daly City BART station on Tuesday has been extinguished by San Francisco firefighters. The fire disrupted BART service, which is slowly recovering after the cancellation of Red Line service, which impacted transbay service. BART says service is restored between West Oakland and San Francisco, but there is still no service between Balboa Park and Colma.



BART service has been restored between West Oakland and San Francisco Tuesday night after Red Line service was canceled due to a track side fire at Daly City Station.

Fire at BART station

What we know:

At 8:45 p.m., BART announced service was stopped between West Oakland and Daly City in the San Francisco International Airport and East Bay directions due to the power substation and track side fire.

By 9:08, the transit agency said transbay service was restored, but there was still no service between Balboa Park and Colma.

Muni and SamTrans buses are providing service in affected areas in the interim between Balboa Park and Daly City Station and further south between Daly City Station and Colma.

Firefighters respond

The San Francisco Fire Department said they responded to multiple calls about the fire just before 7 p.m. By 7:44 p.m., they said they had the track side fire contained. Fire officials said it was an active fire in the area of the county line between San Francisco and Daly City.

Capt. Jonathan Baxter with the San Francisco Fire Department said upon arrival they notified North County Fire Authority, BART police and Daly City police. He said that an adjacent outside building was impacted by the fire but that the substation and the tracks were not occupied.

The fire was at two locations; one on the north side of the substation, the other within the station, according to Baxter.

"There is nothing that appears nefarious or suspicious," said Baxter. He could not answer for sure if the two fires were related, saying North County Fire Authority and BART police are taking the lead on the investigation.

There were no injuries reported from the fire. The fire is under investigation.

The Source The information from this story was compiled by interviewing SFFD Capt. Jonathan Baxter, SFFD's social media and statements, BART social media and announcements.

Firefighters with San Francisco Fire Department respond to a fire at the Daly City BART station. Sept. 8, 2026.