SF Mayor adds new entertainment zones to boost nightlife

San Francisco's nightlife scene is on the rise, and now getting a boost from the mayor.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced the creation of five new entertainment zones in the city on Friday, with the aim of revitalizing neighborhoods and the downtown area with night markets and street fairs that loosen restrictions and allow open alcohol containers on the streets for special events.

What they're saying:

"I know these entertainment zones work," Mayor Lurie said at a ceremony at Pier 39 to sign the legislation. "On Front Street, our first entertainment zone, bars have seen an increase in sales of up to 1,500% during these events."

"People want to come out and be part of the community, and we will be bringing that to all San Francisco," Lurie said. "The entertainment zone expansion is just one part of our plan to create a vibrant San Francisco."

The city says there are now 21 San Francisco entertainment zones that have been designated or are pending.

The Castro Night Market is among those sites. Local businesses, restaurants, bars and vendors say it's exciting to have the events.

"The community is amazing; family, children, dogs, a lot of food, community," Juan Davila, a Castro Night Market vendor said.

Along with Pier 39 and the Castro, the new zones include Folsom Street, Yerba Buena Lane, Valencia Street and Ellis Street downtown by John's Grill.

"We're going to incorporate jazz and the arts and pitch stages and bring marquee artists to really create an amazing experience," John Konstin, Junior, owner of John's Grill said. What's really important is we get people back to San Francisco, back to downtown and...have something exciting to go to"

Elsewhere in the City:

The night-life scene is also expanding in the city's Tenderloin. The 2nd Tenderloin Music and Arts Festival is being held over the weekend with concerts at local bars such as Edinburgh Castle and a small gathering place called Dodge Alley.

"For us, it's very important to bring the community together to bring music and art. This festival is at least 90% of the bands are local bands," Guillermo Goyri, Psyched Radio and Tenderloin Music Festival Organizer said.

"We want to revitalize the area, and we want to be able to connect with small businesses here. We want to make sure they have foot traffic," Cyntia Salavar, Community Director for the Tenderloin Community Benefit District, said.

San Francisco Supervisor Bilal Mahmood, who represents the Tenderloin neighborhood, says there are talks already about establishing an entertainment zone in the Tenderloin. Residents also, hope their neighborhood will eventually get an entertainment zone.

"I think it is a model for how we can revitalize it with night markets and street fairs throughout the district. Because you can't have public safety without joy. And joy helps to activate this neighborhood and that's what we're looking to do with more of these activations," Mahmood said.