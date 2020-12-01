SF Mayor Breed attends small birthday dinner at The French Laundry

article

San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s office issued a statement Tuesday confirming the mayor dined at Yountville’s The French Laundry just a day after Governor Gavin Newsom infamously did so earlier this month.

According to the mayor’s office, eight people in total were in attendance, including Mayor Breed. The exclusive restaurant is in Napa County, which was in the orange tier when she dined there. Meanwhile, San Francisco was then in the less-restrictive yellow tier as part of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

“On November 7th, while taking a few days off after the election, [Mayor Breed] attended a small family birthday dinner for a friend at an open-air table at the French Laundry,” Andy Lynch, the mayor's press director said.

Lynch said the mayor has safely visited a number of San Francisco restaurants during the pandemic, but has exercised caution while dining out. "Now, with cases rising, and Bay Area counties moving back into the purple tier, she is once again limiting her actions and is encouraging all San Franciscans to do the same.”

The news comes on the same day San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo was criticized for attending a Thanksgiving dinner with multiple households present. Politicians continue to face scrutiny over COVID guidelines they preach, but don't always follow.

The mayor's press director made sure to note that Mayor Breed paid for her own dinner.