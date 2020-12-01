San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo attended Thanksgiving gathering that violated state's rules

article

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo spent Thanksgiving at his elderly parent’s home with eight people representing five households in a move that defies California’s guidance for gatherings.

Liccardo said in a statement Tuesday that his family celebrated in the backyard and that everyone wore masks while not eating. Acknowledging his noncompliance with public health orders comes days after Santa Clara County health officials announced tighter coronavirus restrictions due to a record spike in daily cases and hospitalizations.

“I apologize for my decision to gather contrary to state rules, by attending this Thanksgiving meal with my family,” Liccardo said. “I understand my obligation as a public official to provide exemplary compliance with the public health orders, and certainly not to ignore them. I commit to do better.”

The mayor described Thanksgiving as similar to a routine, socially-distanced dinner he and family from three households have had once or twice a week for months. But on this occasion, his sister joined with her son and daughter-in-law, putting the gathering over the state’s three household threshold.

For weeks, California officials urged residents to avoid traveling and gathering for this Thanksgiving as the virus surged and the majority of the state was in the most-restrictive purple tier.

Liccardo gathering on Thanksgiving follows Governor Gavin Newsom’s controversial dinner at the upscale French Laundry restaurant in Napa County last month. Photos of the indoor birthday party surfaced and showed the governor with at least 12 people and not following the protocols he established for the state.

And just a few days after Newsom’s gathering made headlines across the state and country, California legislators joined lawmakers from other states at an annual conference and fundraiser in Hawaii for the non-profit Independent Voter Project.

California, like most of the country, is seeing record virus spikes, and the worst is yet to come because infection rates attributed to Thanksgiving are not yet known. Newsom said Monday that he may re-issue a stay-at-home order for most of the Golden State if the negative trend continues.