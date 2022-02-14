SF mayor, human services launch free tax centers

article

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and the SF Human Services Agency (SFHSA) announced the creation of free tax centers on Monday that will assist lower-wage workers, foster youth, and families.

The mayor and the SFHSA are hoping that more eligible San Franciscans will file for the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and the Working Families Credit (WFC), among other federal relief payments.

According to the mayor's office, SF is one of a "handful" of cities that offer the WFC. The WFC offers low to moderate-income households with children a local tax credit of up to $250 "to cover day-to-day expenses," such as utilities, rent, food, and child care.

"Working families could get back as much as $9,600 by applying for other refunds and credits as part of their tax return," Mayor Breed's spokesperson said.

Beginning last year, immigrant households who are undocumented or mixed-status are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit and the WFC if they file with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, created for those who pay taxes but do not have a social security number.

"It's essential that we make it even easier for families to claim the money they are entitled to," said SF Treasurer Jose Cisneros.

The free tax assistance will begin on Mar. 7 at two locations, 170 Otis St. and 3120 Mission St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call (415) 209-5143. More information is also available at freetaxhelpsf.org.





