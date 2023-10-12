SF mayor orders SFMTA to stop ticketing victims of car thefts

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is calling on city agencies to work to stop victims of car theft from getting tickets on their stolen cars.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports more than 400 stolen cars received parking citations between May 1 and Sept. 17.

Some of those cars had multiple tickets.

The mayor is calling on police and the SFMTA to identify a solution to automatically spot a stolen vehicle before issuing a ticket.

The Chronicle reported that San Franciscans will have to wait, however, before the directive becomes reality.

City laws governing the use of surveillance technology — such as license plate readers — require multiple reviews by the city’s Committee on Information Technology, as well as a signoff by a supervisorial committee and a full vote of the Board of Supervisors.