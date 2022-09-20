San Francisco's Central Subway will open soon: here's when you can ride it

article

The long-awaited San Francisco Muni Central Line will officially open to riders on November 19.

The Central Subway Project extends the T-Third Line light rail through downtown to SoMa, Union Square and Chinatown.

The new trains will travel mostly underground from the 4th Street Caltrain Station to Chinatown. Officials say the underground trains will bypass heavy traffic on 4th St. and Stockton St.

The new line has been under construction for nearly a decade and has been criticized for construction delays and for being over budget.