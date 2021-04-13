SF opens COVID vaccine eligibility to all residents ages 16 and older

San Francisco opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility Tuesday to all residents age 16 and older, joining several other Bay Area counties in opening vaccine availability before the state's expansion later this week.

The expansion comes one week after the city expanded eligibility to all residents age 16 and older in several prioritized ZIP codes that have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

According to city officials, nearly 60 percent of people who live and work in San Francisco who are 16 or older have received at least one vaccine dose. The city is also administering some 12,000 doses daily.

"Even with limited supply, San Francisco continues to be well ahead of the national average for how many of our residents have been vaccinated," Mayor London Breed said in a statement. "There's an end to this pandemic in sight, and we're doing everything we can to make that happen as soon as possible."

City officials estimate that more than 30 percent of San Francisco residents have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, including 68 percent of residents age 65 and older.

The city is currently on pace to administer first doses to more than 80 percent of adults by mid-May, provided that San Francisco continues to receive enough doses from the federal government each week.

"With limited supply, we know that booking an appointment right away might be challenging, but we are expecting more vaccine towards the end of the month," San Francisco Department of Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax said in a statement.

"I want to reassure everyone who is eligible that your opportunity is coming soon," he said. "In the meantime, please be patient, wear your masks, practice physical distancing and good hygiene and choose outdoor over indoor activities."

People who live and work in San Francisco who have yet to get vaccinated can visit https://sf.gov/get-vaccinated-against-covid-19 for information on scheduling an appointment.

San Franciscans who do not have immediate access to the Internet can call (628) 652-2700 for vaccine information and to schedule a vaccination appointment.



