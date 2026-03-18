SF police searching for driver in Mission District hit-and-run that left pedestrian hurt

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The Brief San Francisco Police Department officers were sent about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday to the area of 18th and Folsom streets on reports of the collision. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The SFPD is searching for the driver, who fled the scene after the collision.



A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run in San Francisco’s Mission District on Tuesday night, and police are searching for the driver.

What we know:

San Francisco Police Department officers were sent about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday to the area of 18th and Folsom streets on reports of the collision and found the victim down at the scene, the department’s Officer Robert Rueca told KTVU.

The victim was taken to a hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

The SFPD is searching for the driver, who fled the scene after the collision. No description of the suspect or their vehicle was available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to call SFPD at 415-575-4444.