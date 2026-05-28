SF Porchfest: free music festival on Mission District porches

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The Brief SF Porchfest is happening on Saturday with 18 venues and over 100 musicians being featured at the free music festival. Organizers behind SF Porchfest put together a website where people interested in attending have a play-by-play schedule for the entire day with locations, artists’ bios, and the history of the event. Hear from artists like Jade Snow, Knights of Molino, and The DisRespectors.



Music lovers in search of a free music festival and good times don't need to look any further than this Saturday, when organizers are throwing the annual SF Porchfest in the Mission — a bonanza of bands, booze, and a bunch of community.

And all the fun happens on people's porches.

One of the bands that will be performing is the Knights of Molino, punk rockers who also happen to be in middle school. They complete school assignments by day and rock out at night.

In fact, they've already gone viral with their original song, "Take Back Control" on Instagram about how artificial intelligence is taking over the music industry. It's already garnered over 3.8 million views and 450,000 likes.

"Writing our own songs is really awesome to me because it's a way to help express our ideas and thoughts through the music or through the words," said Erik Birmingham, 14, the guitarist and a vocalist for the band. "When there are kids acting out on something, then it’s like, it’s different for people hearing it from kids who are also experiencing the same things they are."

SF Porchfest taking over Mission District

Dig deeper:

SF Porchfest started in 2015 with 35 bands and 17 porches along a mile-long street, but has transformed into 18 venues featuring 103 different musicians in the heart of San Francisco's Mission District.

What sets this music festival apart is that musicians perform on people's porches, although some venues also range from gelato stores to wine bars.



The genres run the gamut: folk to funk, pop to punk, R&B to rock, and all the music in between.

Organizers behind SF Porchfest put together a website where people interested in attending have a play-by-play schedule for the entire day featuring locations, artists’ bios, and the history of how the event came to be.

Porch fests have happened across the nation in several different cities, but they were founded in Ithaca, N.Y. in 2007, according to Do the Bay. A cultural event that began almost 20 years ago maintains its same mission: bringing the community together for a day of music and fun.

Hear from some SF Porchfest acts

Jade Snow:

Jade Snow performing at Berkeley Art House Gallery with her saxophone on January 23, 2026. Captured by @vibetography.shoots.

Jade Snow , a multi-instrumentalist jazz musician from Berkeley said her excitement about the festival with the opportunity to perform with some of her closest friends.

"I grew up in the Bay. [...] I love the Mission so it’s very nostalgic for me. Somewhere where I grew up. Now, I get to perform there with also my friends who are locals in the Bay Area," Snow said. "It's a very full-circle wholesome event that I’m really glad I get to participate in."



Snow will be performing at 4 p.m. at Shuggies located on 3349 23rd. St., and afterward she will perform alongside the band Bruised Bananas at 5 p.m.

Jade Snow singing at the Berkeley Art House Gallery on January 23 2026. Captured by @vibetography.shoots on Instagram.

Knights of Molino:

Knights of Molino band photo. From left to right is Erik, Tommy, and Rowan. May 26, 2026.

This isn't the first time the Knights of Molino have played at SF Porchfest.

The band, comprised of two brothers and their close friend, got their start during COVID-19 to pass time during the pandemic, but found something greater by playing music together.

Rowan Campbell, 12, shared that this music festival is a really fun experience and the community makes it fun to come back to. Tommy Birmingham, 11, said that while classic punk rock is their main inspiration, the band also draws inspiration from Bay Area punk too.

Catch the Knights of Molino starting at noon at Athena’s located on 3351 21st St.

Knights of Molino performing at the Phoenix theater in Petaluma on May 23, 2026.

The DisRespectors:

The DisRespectors pictured performing at the Bottom Of The Hill in San Francisco.

Darren Smoot, who is a vocalist and guitarist for the punk rock band, The DisRespectors, said how the festival is a great way to make new friends and fans. It's his first time performing at SF Porchfest.

"There’s so much going on in the world right now, with the news that can be really troubling, and music is a way to bring people together. It’s a way to help people forget their troubles or the troubles of the world," Smoot said. "That’s the mission of The DisRespectors is to put on a great show, get people together, get them to relate to each other, and don’t worry about the people that don’t respect who they are."

The DisRespectors will be performing starting at 2 p.m. at Athena’s located on 3351 21st St.

The DisRespectors pictured performing at the Bottom Of The Hill in San Francisco.

What's next:

This year, SF Porchfest starts at noon and goes till 6 p.m.

To start, there is a kickoff party and fundraiser that will take place at The Hotel Utah from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday located at 500 4th St. There will also be an after-party at Arcana from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to keep the community grooving.