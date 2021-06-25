SF Pride's less-corporate pandemic version finding ways to celebrate as city awakens

It's the second year in a row without San Francisco's annual Pride parade. But festivities are still underway, during what would have been the beginning of the city's Pride weekend.

The crowds may not be as big, but people are still finding ways to celebrate.

They're gathering at bars and dining at restaurants. Some are taking their celebration to the street.

Friday's Trans March in San Francisco is a show of resilience. It's a pared down version of the annual event that took place pre-pandemic.

"We can't stay at home and not celebrate. The fact that we made it through a global pandemic," says Santana Tapia, organizer of the Trans History March.

Hundreds took a new shorter route. They stayed in the Castro, instead of heading to the Tenderloin.

But the message is the same.

"We demand our rights and we demand that we're treated as humans," says Tapia.

Surviving the pandemic and discrimination has been tough.

"Our community which is marginalized, is still here after a struggle and that we all get to be ourselves and celebrate our identities," says Jaime Santos of Oakland who identifies as a transgender man.

At Beaux, a night club, there is much to celebrate.

"We've gone through so much. At this point, to be out in the community, it feels special," says patron Chris Paiz of San Francisco.

Joshua Cook, co-owner of Beaux, says business has returned beyond his expectations since the June 15 statewide reopening.

Pride is always the busiest time of the year.

"Almost like a full month condensed down to seven days. But this year, it's like two full straight weeks of Pride. It's been a lot of fun," Cook says the club has been filled to capacity many nights with people waiting in line outside to get in.

At Catch, owner Sanjay Gujral says his restaurant is fully booked this Friday night, "Finally, you're feeling the vibe back into the neighborhood."

He has hired additional staff and extended his hours for Pride weekend to accommodate patrons.

"Just exciting to be back. Some sense of normalcy back in their lives. It's terrific," says Gujral.

The Trans History March kicks off a weekend of unofficial gatherings.

"People are finding ways to do Pride even though the Pride parade can't happen," says SF Supervisor Rafael Mandelman who represents the Castro district.

"For us, it's about coming back together. It's about remembering where we come from and plan out where we're going," says Tapia.

Pride's celebration is rooted in political activism.

On Sunday, there will be what's called a People's March on Polk Street at 11 a.m. to fight for equality.