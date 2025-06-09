SF rally for state labor leader arrested in LA

The Brief SEIU California leader David Huerta released on bond after being arrested in LA Protesters say he should not be facing charges Feds say Huerta blocked car carrying federal agents



Several hundred people rallied in San Francisco on Monday to protest the arrest of David Huerta, the president of SEIU California, three days after he was taken into custody in Los Angeles.

"Free David Huerta!" the crowd chanted across from the Federal Building in San Francisco.

Huerta was among dozens arrested in response to immigration raids by the federal government.

Labor leader released from custody

What we know:

Hours after the rally, the union posted a photo on social media showing Huerta out of custody after he was released on bond following a federal court hearing in Los Angeles. Huerta must return to court at a later date.

Those at the protest said the Trump Administration has gone too far and that Huerta should not be facing charges.

"The hypocrisy is ridiculous. It must stop. And we're gonna tell the administration, get out of California. We don't want them here," said Kim Tavaglione of the San Francisco Labor Council.

Huerta said he was simply exercising his rights to observe law enforcement activity.

"If you care about free speech, if you care about the First Amendment, I urge you to speak out, to be out in the street, to defend our right to protest," said Yajaira Quapio of United Educators of San Francisco.

Feds say labor leader blocked agents

The other side:

But federal prosecutors in Los Angeles said Huerta was among those who blocked a car carrying federal agents and that no one has the right to impede officers conducting their duties.

Labor officials say this is a momentous time which calls for action.

"Make no mistake. History is being written right now. And as the old union hymn goes, ‘Which side are you on?’ " said Abel Fuaau of Stationary Engineers Local 39.

Robert Sandoval of Teamsters Local 350 said, "We're immigrants who pay their taxes. Our law-abiding citizens follow the rules and regulations, yet detained and treated as criminals. That is not America!"

