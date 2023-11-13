SF sheriff oversight board member, who was formerly incarcerated, arrested on sexual assault charges

A board member of the San Francisco Sheriff's Department Oversight Board has been arrested on sexual assault and other charges.

William Monroe Palmer, 53, was arrested on Thursday. He faced charges including sodomy by use of force, sexual battery by restraint, assault and false imprisonment, according to the sheriff’s office jail database. Records also showed Palmer was being held for parole violation.

Palmer was formerly incarcerated, and spent 31 years in prison in Solano County for a botched kidnapping and robbery when he was 17 years old. The victim turned out to be an off-duty officer, and Palmer was shot in the knee during the robbery attempt.

The California Supreme Court later ruled that 23 of the years he spent for a crime he committed as a juvenile were constitutional excessive punishment.

Palmer was release from prison in 2019. He has been an outspoken activist for social justice reform and has worked with young people through various programs.

"He immediately assumed the position as a leader by advocating for social reforms, and mentoring youth both in the community and college students at the University of San Francisco as part of the PACE program," it said in his profile on the oversight board website.

Palmer has also been appointed to the San Francisco Reentry Council’s Sentencing Commission, which works to "improve public safety, reduce recidivism, and reform criminal sentencing" and "generate innovative criminal justice reform strategies," according to its website.

Palmer’s arrest last week reportedly stemmed from an attack that was reported back in August.

KTVU reached out to the sheriff's department for a statement, which said it was not commenting on the case at this time.

We also sought a statement from the oversight board, which had not responded to our request by the time of this publication.

Palmer was set to appear in court on Monday.

