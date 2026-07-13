SF Sheriff's deputy charged for offensive touching of a jail inmate

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The Brief A San Francisco Sheriff's Deputy has been charged with battery and misdemeanor assault by a public officer. The deputy, Nanette Musto, reportedly touched a female jail inmate's breast without permission, after asking if the inmate had surgically augmented her body.



A San Francisco Sheriff’s Deputy has been charged with battery and misdemeanor assault by a public officer.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Monday announced the charges against 51-year-old Nanette Musto, for inappropriately touching an inmate at County Jail No. 2 in July of last year.

"... apparently due to rumors being spread by other jail inmates, Deputy Nanette Musto of the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office asked a female inmate whether she had surgically augmented her body," a release from Jenkins’ office states. "Upon receiving the inmate’s answer, Deputy Musto reached out and, without permission or lawful necessity, touched the inmate’s breast. The incident, which was captured on jail surveillance footage, caused the inmate to feel humiliated and embarrassed."

Even though charges have been filed, the case is still under active investigation. Musto is scheduled to be arraigned at the Hall of Justice on July 14.