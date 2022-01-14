SF Sketchfest postponed to 2023 for safety reasons

The 20th annual SF Sketchfest has been rescheduled for 2023 due to safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced on Friday.

The new dates for the live sketch-comedy event are Jan. 20 through Feb. 5 of next year.

Organizers were disappointed about another year apart. "The health and safety of our audience, performers, and staff comes first," read an email newsletter.

However, they were enthusiastic to share that most of the existing show will still be held at the rescheduled festival. 2023 was the earliest they could find a venue to accommodate the fest as planned.

Ticket holders will be contacted by the festival about the update and should hang on to their tickets.

The event was originally set for this month, but was postponed as COVID cases from the omicron variant surged. Organizers said some of the artists expressed concern about traveling and performing given the current health situation.

Advertisement

The sprawling comedy event promised talent from the likes of Maria Bamford, David Cross, Janeane Garofalo, Cheech & Chong, Michael Ian Black, Tim Meadows, David Alan Grier and Dana Gould.