San Francisco Restaurant week is almost here, these are the places you should try

San Francisco's spring restaurant week is here. For one week only, restaurants across the city offer multi-course meals for brunch, lunch and dinner at a fixed rate.

Restaurant week runs from Friday, April 14 until Sunday, April 23.

Here are some of the dining highlights for neighborhoods around the city.

The Marina/Cow Hallow

A vibrant Marina restaurant serving up Latin American food, the colorful outdoor patio is sure to catch an eye, but the decor inside is worth a look too, featuring a skylight, vibrating wall art and plants. The restaurant is offering a two-course brunch for $30 or a three-course dinner for $45.

This tropical-themed staple will make you feel like you're sitting beachside in a tropical paradise. They are offering a two-course brunch deal for $25 or a three-course dinner deal for $30. Dinner includes dessert an apprizer and main dish. Drinks, like the Palm House's famed frozen drinks or fishbowls, are not included in their restaurant week offerings.

The Mediterranean wine bar and restaurant in the heart of the Marina is offering a $30 dinner special including a mezze spread and choice of kebabs.

This lively restaurant with great outdoor seating is offering a slew of restaurant week deals including brunch. The resultant's bottomless mimosa deal is not included, though patrons will be able to feast on French toast with berries or crêpes or duck confit instead. The two-course brunch menu is $30. BoHo is offering two different dinner deals, the first is a three-course deal for $45 the second is a four-course dinner for $75.

Russian Hill/ North Beach/ Nob Hill

A rustic roman inspired pizza spot in North Beach's historic Italian district, Barbara Pinseria and cocktail bar is offering $65 dinner deal.

This homey, authentic Italian spot perched atop Nob Hill, will leave you wanting more. They are offering a $65 dinner special.

If you're looking to splurge for restaurant week, Osso steakhouse may be worth it. Located in Nob Hill, at the base of the Gramercy Towers they are offering a $65 dinner deal.

This female and locally-owned Indian restaurant has been serving the classics since 2008. For restaurant week, they are offering a $15 lunch special featuring a naan wrap and drink. For dinner, they are offering a $65 family-style meal that feeds four people.

Hayes Valley

This modern Italian restaurant along Hayes St. is a favorite among locals and is constantly packed. A Mano is offering a three-course lunch menu for $25, it includes a choice of two of their most popular pasta dishes and a buttermilk lemon verbena panna cotta for dessert.

Sitting in this classic French restaurant makes you feel as if you've traveled 5,500 miles to Paris. The normally expensive spot is offering a three-course lunch deal for $30 including a INCLUDING A WHAT?

This modern Italian spot is home to award-winning Neapolitan-style pizza and homemade pasta. They are offering a $25 lunch deal including salad and pasta or a three-course $45 dinner deal.

Chinatown

This local spot is offering a budget-friendly $10 lunch deal with an assortment of pastries including an egg tart, BBQ pork bun, pineapple bun, sesame ball, and milk tea.

This low-key Vietnamese spot in Chinatown, well known for its pho, is offering a combined lunch and dinner deal. For $30 you can get two sodas, two bowls of pho, and two sides of spring rolls at either lunch or dinner.

SOMA

There's dinner and a show at the SOMA spot. For $45 you can get a three-course meal, though drinks are not included. WHAT IS THE ENTERTAINMENT? WHAT KIND OF SHOW?

This Spanish restaurant with an open kitchen and live music is offering your choice of three tapas and churros for $45 during San Francisco restaurant week.

Ayesha Curry's American-style restaurant is offering a family-style dinner for $75 per person.

Castro

This Bay Area classic with multiple locations is offering a $25 lunch special including a main dish, small appetizer, house wine or beer and a dessert. They are also offering a $45 dinner special, with drinks included.

This California fare favorite is offering a budget-friendly $15 dollar two-course lunch deal with a choice of a starter and main dish ranging from fish tacos to a IS THIS SUPPOSED TO BE FRIED? friend chicken po'boy.

This Italian spot with a cute back patio is offering a two-course dinner including a main dish and mango sorbet for $65.



