SF supes: No Muni fare increases in the next two years

SFMTA officials and San Francisco supervisors said on Wednesday that there will be no Muni fare increases in the 2-year budget.

Supervisors Aaron Peskin and Dean Preston both said that "now is not the time for fare increases," noting the high unemployment rates as a result of COVID-19 and the statewide shelter-in-place orders.

They said that they will have to find state and local money to weather the storm.

Muni leaders said they are also looking for federal CARES Act funds to fill in the gaps.

Peskin also said that the city's public Muni buses will no longer be used to transport police to protests.

The police union struck back in a tweet saying, “lose our number next time you need officers for fare evasion enforcement or removing problem passengers.”