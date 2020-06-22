SF Woman, 79, was on Zoom call when she was killed, sources say

article

Investigators linked a 60-year-old San Francisco man to the murder of his elderly roommate in an unusual way: The killing was witnessed over Zoom, sources told KTVU Monday.

Min Jian Guan is now charged with murder and elder abuse in last week’s slaying of 79-year-old Yu Quin Sun in the Richmond District. Police on Wednesday found the victim dead in a pool of blood and the smell of burned hair and flesh hanging in the air inside the home on the 400 block of 16th Avenue, sources said.

Investigators seized a baseball bat at the scene and booked Guan in San Francisco County Jail. He is being held without bail.

Police were called to the home around 4:20 p.m. when a witness, who had been video chatting with Sun over Zoom, called 911, sources said. The witness said they heard a loud thud shortly after Sun had walked out of view of the camera.

The witness then saw someone matching Guan’s description on camera when Sun failed to return to the screen, the sources said.

Police arrived at the home and found Sun on her back in a pool of blood. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Guan was arrested in an upstairs bedroom. Efforts to reach his attorney were not immediately successful.

Advertisement

Evan Sernoffsky is an investigative reporter for KTVU. Email Evan at evan.sernoffsky@foxtv.com and follow him on Twitter @EvanSernoffsky