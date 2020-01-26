SFFD investigating house fire that displaced six

Six people have been displaced from their Outer Sunset house by a two-alarm fire Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The fire, at 1270 48th Ave., was reported at 2:46 p.m. Sunday. One person inside the house was evaluated by paramedics but elected not to go the hospital, firefighters said. The fire was declared under control by 4:15 p.m.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced residents.

At almost the same time, San Francisco firefighters were called to another structure fire only a block away in the Outer Sunset, at 1254 LaPlaya St. That blaze was put out within about 20 minutes; there were no injuries.

Both fires remained under investigation Sunday afternoon.