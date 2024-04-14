SFFD pull four people from water after boat capsizes near Ocean Beach

Rescuers from the San Francisco Fire Department pulled four people from the water, three miles off San Francisco’s Ocean Beach on Sunday morning, the fire department said at 10:07 a.m. Sunday.

Fire officials said all four people are in stable condition and being taken to waiting Marin County emergency medical responders for evaluation.

They were in a 32-foot vessel that capsized Sunday morning. First responders from the Coast Guard and the Califoria Highway Patrol also responded to the incident.