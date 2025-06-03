San Francisco's fire department seeking creative ways to fund new vehicles

San Francisco city leaders are working on new legislation to help firefighters begin replacing their aging fleet. Some of the vehicles are 50 years old. Now department and city leaders say they need to change the law to make sure firefighters can get what they need.

Outdated equipment

The backstory:

With more than 800,000 residents in San Francisco, emergencies are commonplace and fire vehicles, including a 1990s-era engine at Station 38, roll out at all hours of the day and night.

That puts a lot of miles on these vehicles that the department has had for decades in many cases. A hose tender at Station 38 was manufactured in the 1970s, and would almost certainly have to be called upon in the case of a major earthquake or disaster.

The city's fire chief, Dean Crispen, said San Francisco needs newer trucks.

"It's really important because they're running all day," said Chief Crispen. "They're very busy. We live in earthquake country. There are a lot of chances for a large fire, so we need our apparatus to constantly be functional."

New legislation

Now a pair of new laws, if they get signed, are making their way through City Hall.

One allows wealthy benefactors to step up and donate money for new vehicles. The other would allow the fire department to deal directly with fire equipment manufacturers to fast-track deals.

Supervisor Connie Chan sponsored both pieces of legislation. "What we're hoping for is in under one year, we see new fire apparatus delivered to our doorstep for our fire department," said Supervisor Chan.

The fire department said new trucks would cost $2.5 million or more, new engines $1.5 million.

Mayor Daniel Lurie has already signed the legislation to allow the city to seek private funding, he said making sure the department can get the money it needs even while the city faces a budget crisis is crucial. "We have to make sure that we are on firm footing when it comes to disaster response and this legislation is going to help us do that," said Mayor Lurie.

Chief Crispen said the sooner his department can source private funds and begin negotiating with manufacturers, the better. "It is critically important," said Chief Crispen. "As I said, we live in an area with wood construction, zero lot lines, we have the potential for conflagration, and we really appreciate the mayor and the supervisors for coming forward and supporting us in these efforts."

Once the city begins the process of ordering those new vehicles, it could be a year or more before they arrive.

The department said when it's a matter of when and not if a major quake hits the city, it is imperative to get the process started as quickly as possible.

