SFMTA to temporarily discontinue using light rail metro trains, replacing with buses

The SFMTA has announced changes to its service in light of the coronavirus pandemic. MUNI will replace all Metro light rail trains with buses starting Monday.

Riders can take bus substitutions for the J, KT, L, M, and N lines using the same bus stops as the early morning Metro bus service.

Muni Metro subway stations will be closed, except for downtown stations which will remain open to customers taking BART during their operating hours.

Closing the Muni Metro underground system will allow the SFMTA to redirect custodial crews to higher-used facilities.

While the rail system is closed to riders, the SFMTA plans to do maintenance work to vehicles and infrastructure.

Muni Rapid routes—the 5R, 9R, 28R, and 38R—will also be temporarily discontinued, except for the 14R Mission Rapid. Riders can instead use local service for all stops during all hours of service.

The 5 Fulton and 9 San Bruno will begin running longer buses to help maintain social distancing for the health care providers, critical service workers and others who still rely on public transit to get around the city for essential needs.

Beginning Saturday, April 4, the 47 Van Ness will be temporarily discontinued on Saturdays and Sundays.

The northern part of the 49 Van Ness route will be extended between North Point and Fisherman’s Wharf to cover the 47 segment on weekends.