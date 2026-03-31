SFO arrivals could see up to 25% flights delayed due to repaving project, upgrades

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The Brief A runway repaving project at SFO will last from March 30 to October 2, 2026, airport officials say. As many as 25% of arriving flights could see delays of up to 30 minutes during this construction phase. The delays are associated with having less runways, but also due to FAA safety restrictions.



San Francisco International Airport recently dodged the bullet when it came to TSA-related airport delays, but there are new reasons why the airport will see delays, and they have to do with upgrades and long-term improvements at SFO.

What we know:

On Monday, two of the airport's north-south runways closed to be repaved. In addition, adjacent taxiways will be improved. Airport officials said the runway closures will last six months and are expected to reopen October 2, 2026.

What they're saying:

SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel said they initially forecast about 15% of flights being delayed during construction, but the Federal Aviation Administration has told them, because of their safety restrictions, that the reduced arrival rate will see delay potential for approximately 25% of arriving flights experiencing a delay of at least 30 minutes.

"We are working with the FAA on ways to improve the arrival rate at SFO," Yakel said.

The FAA issued a statement about the project and restrictions.

"The FAA safety measure prohibits flights from making side-by-side approaches to SFO’s parallel east-west runways in clear weather when the pilots acknowledge having the other aircraft in sight," said Ian Gregor with the FAA's office of communications. "It requires staggered approaches, with one aircraft offset from the aircraft on the parallel runway. The FAA never allowed side-by-side approaches in bad weather."

Gregor said the FAA is looking for ways to safely increase SFO's arrival rate during this construction period.

Dig deeper:

During this construction period, adjustments will be made for all arrivals and departures to take place on Runways 28 Left and 28 Right, a preferential scenario for air traffic controllers, according to an SFO press release from one month ago.

SFO says the delays are most likely to occur during peak periods, including 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The repaving project will also include upgraded lighting and newly painted striping and other markings.

The total construction cost is estimated to be $180 million. Airport officials say $92.1 million of that is funded by the FAA.