The Brief Staffing shortages among Transportation Security Administration officers are causing long security lines at airports across the country, with travelers reporting delays from New York to Atlanta and Houston. At San Francisco International Airport, however, security lines remained manageable Sunday. Neither SFO nor Oakland International Airport had received notice of any ICE deployments as of Monday.



Staffing shortages among Transportation Security Administration officers are causing long security lines at airports across the country, with travelers reporting delays from New York to Atlanta and Houston.

What we know:

At San Francisco International Airport, however, security lines remained manageable Sunday. And neither SFO nor Oakland International Airport had received notice of any ICE deployments as of Monday.

ICE agents did arrest a woman Sunday night at the airport, officials confirmed, adding that the detainment was not part of the Trump administration's overall airport deployment. Why she was arrested wasn't immediately clear.

Screening at SFO is handled by private contractors rather than TSA agents, insulating the airport from the disruptions seen elsewhere.

Big picture view:

Still, travelers arriving at SFO said their journeys were far from smooth.

"Terrible, they were too long," said traveler Richard, who encountered lengthy lines at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport before arriving at SFO.

"There was definitely a shortage," said his wife Nora.

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The staffing issues come as some TSA workers have called out during a partial government shutdown, leaving many employees working without pay. The funding standoff in Washington centers on the Department of Homeland Security, with Democrats pushing for changes to federal immigration operations.

In response, President Donald Trump has moved forward with plans to deploy U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to assist at airports, primarily with crowd control and line management. The move has raised concerns among some travelers. By Monday morning, it seemed the only airports with ICE agents were in Atlanta and Houston.

What they're saying:

"Aside from any political feelings that I might have about ICE, which I certainly do, I don’t think you solve a staffing issue by bringing in people who aren’t trained to do that staff’s job," said Kat Morgan of Oakland, who recently traveled through New York's JFK Airport.

Morgan said she experienced long waits there but found SFO to be a relief.

"I feel a little spoiled going through SFO," said Morgan. "It’s a major concern when they are anywhere."

The Source National reporting, passengers flying at SFO.



