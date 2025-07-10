SFO not pleased with Oakland airport's newest name change

article

The Brief SFO is not pleased with OAK's newest name-change proposal. The Port of Oakland wants to rename the airport "Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport" 'to have a wider appeal to travelers. SFO says this still "invites traveler confusion" and risks "jeopardizing brand identity."



San Francisco is not pleased with the Oakland airport's newest name change.

"We are disappointed that the Port of Oakland has yet again announced an airport rebrand that seeks to capitalize on the San Francisco International Airport’s globally recognized brand," San Francisco International Airport spokesman Doug Yakel said on Thursday. "Once again, Oakland announced another renaming proposal just days prior to taking a vote instead of having a good-faith conversation with San Francisco."

Yakel said the newest name proposal – Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport – "invites traveler confusion and risks jeopardizing the brand identity we have built through decades of investment and service to the region."

The Port of Oakland is voting on the newest name change on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Port of Oakland spokesperson Kaley Skantz told KTVU the agency was considering how to respond to SFO's disappointment. The intent of this newest proposal, according to a news release, is to "put Oakland first and highlighting our central location in the Bay Area for all visitors."

The two airports – SFO and OAK – have been verbally sparring for more than a year.

In May 2024, Oakland International Airport announced that it wanted to change its name to San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport, saying that putting San Francisco first would draw in more tourists who don't know that Oakland is actually a lot closer to wine country, for example, than SFO is.

San Francisco quickly sued, saying that Oakland was infringing on its trademark name.

In November 2024, U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Hixson sided with San Francisco, saying that it is likely to prevail in the pending court case on the claim that the name change "falsely implies affiliation, connection and association" between the two airports, which go by the three-letter codes of SFO and OAK.

Then, last month on June 27, Oakland announced it was changing its name again, "putting Oakland first."

Meanwhile, the Port of Oakland has not withdrawn its "San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport" name in court.

That makes dropping any lawsuit against Oakland complicated, said Jen Kwart, spokeswoman for San Francisco Attorney David Chiu.

"It’s not that simple—we can’t drop the lawsuit right now even if we wanted to," Kwart said. "Oakland is still fighting for last year’s name in court. Oakland chose to appeal the lower court’s preliminary injunction order in our favor that prevented them from using last year’s name. They appealed that decision to the Ninth Circuit and are still actively pursuing that appeal. We have to defend and respond to that appeal."

Yakel said SFO is still trying to determine its next steps.

"We do note, however, that it was the Port of Oakland that chose to escalate this litigation and appeal the district court’s preliminary injunction order in San Francisco’s favor to the Ninth Circuit," Yakel said. "The Port is still actively pursuing that appeal, and San Francisco will continue to litigate that appeal and defend its brand."