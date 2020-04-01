SFO reduces international flights to single concourse during pandemic

San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday is making changes at the international terminal after a major drop in travel because of coronavirus.

All international flights will use a single concourse as the airport reports international flights have dropped 52 percent in the last few weeks.



Boarding area A will close including gates A1 to A15 and all international flights will depart from boarding Area G – gates G1 to G14.

SFO officials made this decision, which will close a security checkpoint and combine staff at those checkpoints, condolidate Customs and Border Protection to one point of entry for international travel,–and allow for better access to essential services like food in the airport.

Even though boarding area a is closed – the SFO medical clinic, the Grand Hyatt and international parking garage a are all open

As of now – this plan will stay in place until the end of May.

