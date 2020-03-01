SFPD announces second arrest in robbery of elderly Chinese man gathering recyclables

article

The San Francisco Police department announced a second arrest Sunday in a violent robbery of an elderly Chinese man who was collecting recyclables.

The announcement follows Thursday's announcement of the first arrest.

Jonathan Amerson, 56, of San Francisco surrendered to police at approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Amerson was booked on two charges of robbery and elder abuse. The second set of charges stem from a prior robbery incident involving the same victim approximately two months prior.

While arrests have been made, this remains an open investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444. Language access services are available through this phone number. You may also Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.