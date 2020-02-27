SFPD: Arrest made in assault, robbery of elderly Chinese man collecting recyclables in Bayview

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott on Thursday announced an arrest in the attack and robbery of an elderly Chinese man collecting recyclables in the Bayview that was captured on viral video.

The suspect, Dewayne Grayson, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, hate crime, and elder abuse. Investigators continue to search for a second suspect connected to the assault.

On Wednesday, authorities said they identified the victim in the video widely shared online that showed him being beaten and robbed of his recycled goods.

Officers thanked the community for its support in helping find the man.

The victim was collecting items Monday on Oceola Lane when he was attacked for no apparent reason. Two suspects are seen on video stealing from the man, and one of them appears to try and strike the victim with a weapon.

As onlookers film and taunt the victim, someone in the background can be heard saying, "I hate Asians."

The police department made aware of a second video circulating online that shows part of the incident.

Two men in uniforms can be seen telling the victim to leave the area as someone hauls off his loaded cart of recyclables.

Authorities said the two men in the video wearing uniforms are not San Francisco police officers. They are private security guards employed by a company that patrols Housing Authority properties.