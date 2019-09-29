SFPD arrests suspect who left bag at Bloomingdales with loaded assault weapon, magazines inside

Image 1 of 3 ▼

San Francisco police arrested a man they say left a bag at Bloomingdales with a loaded assault rifle and magazines shortly before noon, Saturday.

Officers met with security guards on the 800 block of Market Street who advised that two men entered the store, made a purchase, and left. Security told police that one of the two men left the bag with the weapon behind.

Police took possession of the firearm and secured it.

Police then located both men in a nearby parking garage on Mission Street and detained the two without incident.

One of the two men was released at the scene. The second man, Ivan Angelo, 39, of Oakland, was arrested and charged with possession of a loaded assault weapon with a 30 round magazine, and being a prohibited person in possession of a weapon.

Although an arrest has been made, anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to contact SFPD.