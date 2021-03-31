SFPD asking for public's help to find at-risk woman missing since Tuesday

article

Police in San Francisco are asking for the public's help to locate a woman who has been missing since Tuesday and is at-risk because she suffers from a medical condition requiring medication.

Tuyet Vuong, 51, was last seen at a home in the 1900 block of Armstrong Avenue, in the city's Bayview neighborhood, around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

She's described as an Asian woman who speaks Vietnamese, although she rarely communicates verbally, police said.

Vuong is also described as being 5-foot-3, weighing 130 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes. She is likely not wearing a face mask, according to police.

Without her medication, Vuong could become disoriented, police said.

Anyone who locates her is asked to call 911 or the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.









