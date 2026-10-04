SFPD investigating fatal shooting in Bayview

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A man was shot and killed in the Bayview area of San Francisco on Sunday afternoon.

San Francisco Police Department officers were called about 12:40 p.m. to Reuel Court, near Hudson Avenue and Cashmere Street, on reports of a shooting and found a man down and unconscious at the scene suffering several gunshot wounds, the department told KTVU.

The man was declared dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

The SFPD is investigating the man’s death, and anyone with information was asked to contact the department at 415-575-4444.