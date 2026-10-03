SFPD investigating fatal shooting in Union Square

article

A man was shot and killed in San Francisco’s Union Square early on Saturday morning, and police are investigating.

San Francisco Police Department officers were called about 1 a.m. to the 900 block of Market Street on reports of the shooting and found a man suffering a gunshot wound at the scene, according to a department statement.

Authorities provided aid to the man until he was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.