SFPD: Man suffers life-threatening injury in Nob Hill shooting

Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

San Francisco Police Department responded to a call of shots fired on the 1000 block of Pine Street near Taylor at 8:16 p.m.

Police arrived and found an adult male victim suffering what appeared to be gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital.

Police say the suspect or suspects fled in a vehicle, but did not have a description of the suspect or the vehicle.

This incident is an active SFPD investigation.