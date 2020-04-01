Expand / Collapse search

SFPD: Man suffers life-threatening injury in Nob Hill shooting

By Andre Torrez
Published 
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

SFPD: Man suffers life-threatening injury in Nob Hill shooting

Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood that left one man with life-threatening injuries.&nbsp;

SAN FRANCISCO - Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood that left one man with life-threatening injuries. 

San Francisco Police Department responded to a call of shots fired on the 1000 block of Pine Street near Taylor at 8:16 p.m. 

Police arrived and found an adult male victim suffering what appeared to be gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital. 

Police say the suspect or suspects fled in a vehicle, but did not have a description of the suspect or the vehicle. 

This incident is an active SFPD investigation. 