SFPD officer released from hospital after being struck by vehicle

article

The Brief One of the police officers struck by a car while arresting someone has been released from the hospital. The second officer who was struck was released but later readmitted for treatment. The person they were arresting was also struck by the car, and was later pronounced dead.



The two San Francisco Police officers struck by a vehicle while arresting a suspected thief have been treated for their injuries, and one has been released from the hospital.

Both officers — a veteran training officer and a trainee — were released from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, though the trainee was later re-admitted for further treatment.

Both are expected to make a full recovery.

Collision

What we know:

The incident began when officers were called at around 7:40 a.m. to a Trader Joe’s at California and Hyde Streets in Nob Hill, due to a reported theft.

The suspect, described only as an adult male, did not comply with police, and ran away on foot.

The officers chased him, and the pursuit ended when they tackled him to the ground in the street. All three were struck by the driver of an oncoming car, unrelated to the situation at Trader Joe's. VIdeo showed the car was a dark grey Lexus.

The suspected thief was killed in the collision and the officers were pinned under the vehicle. After being freed, they were transported to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the Lexus cooperated with investigators.

Investigation

Dig deeper:

Authorities were in the area at the same time investigating arson.

According to the fire department, there was a Tesla on fire in the same Trader Joe's parking lot at 6:30 a.m. The fire turned out to be an accident.

A spokesperson for the fire department said crews were able to extinguish the flames in under 10 minutes. The vehicle was returned to its owner.