San Francisco police officers struck by car: witness

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The Brief Three pedestrians – including at least two police officers – were hit by a car on Friday morning in San Francisco. A witness told KTVU that they saw one police officer pinned underneath the Lexus, and a second officer also lying on the ground near the car, being attended by first responders.



Three pedestrians – including at least two police officers – were hit by a car on Friday morning in San Francisco, firefighters and a witness said, and one of those people was pinned underneath.

Police officers struck: witness

What we know:

Firefighters said they were called out to California and Hyde streets about 7:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they found one person who needed to be extricated from underneath the car. All three pedestrians were taken to San Francisco General Hospital for trauma care, the fire department said.

A witness told KTVU that they saw one police officer pinned underneath the Lexus, and a second officer also lying on the ground near the car, being attended by first responders.

Images at the scene showed multiple police officers on scene including some from the burglary unit, alongside a cable car and yellow tape. A dark gray Lexus appeared to be the target of the investigation.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the car accident to occur.

Developing.

SFPD investigate pedestrian crash where officers were injured. June 12, 2026

A Lexus is at the scene of California and Hyde streets after police officers were struck. June 12, 2026

Three police officers were struck at California and Hyde streets about 7:45 a.m.