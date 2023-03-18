SFPD search for missing baby boy, noncustodial mother

San Francisco police officers want help finding a mother and the child she’s accused of abducting.

Investigators say Chelsea Tamulevich took her 1-year-old son, Caspian Tamulevich, from a facility located in the 200 block of Ashbury Street Friday. Officials say a valid court order shows Chelsea has no custody rights over the boy and was not allowed to leave the facility with him.

Police said Chelsea and Caspian were last seen leaving the facility around 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Chelsea Tamulevich was last seen wearing all white clothing. She stands at 5 feet 6 inches and is approximately 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police did not disclose information about the child’s clothing. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees either Chelsea or Caspian Tamulevich is urged to call 911 to report their current location and physical description. Anyone who may be aware of their current whereabouts can contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with the message "SFPD."

Anonymous reporting is available.