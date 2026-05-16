SF's Buena Vista honors bartender for 50 years of Irish coffees

The Brief The Buena Vista in San Francisco threw a celebration honoring Joseph Shaw for his 50 years of service at the historic establishment. Shaw, 72, began as a barback in 1976 and is now the longest-running bartender at the bar. During the celebration, Shaw was recognized by the bar's owners and received an official resolution and certificate of honor from the Board of Supervisors.



One of San Francisco's oldest bars threw a celebration Friday to honor a milestone half a century in the making.

Half a century behind the bar

The Buena Vista hosted a party to honor Joseph Shaw, who is celebrating 50 years of serving up the bar's famous Irish coffees.

At 72 years old, Shaw is now the longest-running bartender currently on the job at the historic establishment.

"I think this place makes me happy," Shaw said. "And happy is good for the health."

The backstory:

Shaw first started at the bar as a barback in 1976, eventually learning the trade from some of the city's bartending greats. Decades later, his boss says he hasn't slowed down a bit.

"Think of him standing behind a board tending bar, my legs get tired just thinking about it," said Bob Freeman, owner of The Buena Vista.

His regulars said he’s still whipping up the award-winning cocktail as fast as the younger guys.

The celebration

Dig deeper:

The celebration drew a crowd of regular customers, tourists, and veteran bartenders who previously worked alongside Shaw.

He was greeted with cheers as he made a line of 50 Irish coffees.

"He remembers you," said long-time customer Will Durdan of Walnut Creek. "He knows I like my coffee with one lump, so I don’t get too much sugar. He always makes it special for us."

The impact of Shaw's long tenure was felt by newcomers as well. Special T-shirts were made for the occasion, and some patrons were quick to ask for a memento.

"I had to get his autograph even though I just met him 30 minutes ago," said Himil Desai, a visitor from Tampa.

Showing appreciation:

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors officially recognized Shaw's decades of dedication with a resolution and a certificate of honor.

He was also presented with gifts from his bosses.

About Buena Vista

The Buena Vista first opened its doors in 1916 and is widely credited with introducing Irish coffee to the United States back in the 1950s.

Over the decades, it has become an iconic destination for tourists and a staple for locals celebrating special occasions.

What they're saying:

For Shaw, the bar's community has become an extension of his own family.

"All the customers treat me really nice," Shaw said. "We have long-time customers, they love me. I’ve been serving like three generations."

The cocktail:

According to bar tradition, the best way to enjoy the signature drink is to never stir the heavy cream floating on top.

The recipe remains a precise art: two cubes of sugar, four ounces of coffee, a splash of whiskey, and a spoonful of cold whipped cream in a warmed glass.

After mixing millions of those very drinks over the last 50 years, Shaw has no plans to step away completely from the place where he built his career.

"This was my first job and it’ll be my last job," Shaw said.

While Shaw says he plans to work at The Buena Vista for years to come, he does intend to scale back his hours and transition to part-time work.