SFUSD and teachers union reach tentative deal, likely averting strike
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Unified School District and the United Educators of San Francisco have reached an agreement on a tentative contract, the teachers' union announced Friday morning.
The two sides were bargaining throughout the night, and a representative from the union told KTVU that a deal has been reached.
One image posted to the union's Facebook page shows union members still bargaining around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
Video posted to the union's Facebook page says the deal was agreed to at 6 a.m.
"Since we started this process in March, educators and families have been rallying, picketing, and fighting for the schools our students deserve. This [tentative agreement] is a direct result of our collective power," the union posted.
The deal seemingly includes a $9,000 raise for the first year and a 5% pay bump in year two.
Substitute teachers will see a 15% raise over two years.
The deal still needs to be ratified by teachers, but it looks like a possible teachers strike in San Francisco has been avoided.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.