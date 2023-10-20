SFUSD and teachers union reach tentative deal, likely averting strike

The San Francisco Unified School District and the United Educators of San Francisco have reached an agreement on a tentative contract, the teachers' union announced Friday morning.

The two sides were bargaining throughout the night, and a representative from the union told KTVU that a deal has been reached.

One image posted to the union's Facebook page shows union members still bargaining around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Video posted to the union's Facebook page says the deal was agreed to at 6 a.m.

"Since we started this process in March, educators and families have been rallying, picketing, and fighting for the schools our students deserve. This [tentative agreement] is a direct result of our collective power," the union posted.

The deal seemingly includes a $9,000 raise for the first year and a 5% pay bump in year two.

Substitute teachers will see a 15% raise over two years.

The deal still needs to be ratified by teachers, but it looks like a possible teachers strike in San Francisco has been avoided.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.