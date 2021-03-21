SFUSD board member apologizes for 2016 tweets as calls for her resignation grow

The vice president of the San Francisco school board apologized in a blog post Saturday amid an increasing number of people calling for her to resign.

Alison Collins made a series of disparaging tweets in 2016 targeting the Asian community that resurfaced after the group Recall SF School Board brought them to light.

Collins posted statements saying Asians use "white supremacist thinking" to "get ahead."

She also wrote she wanted to "combat anti-Black racism in the Asian community."

Those tweets have prompted calls for her resignation.

On Saturday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed joined a growing list of city leaders calling for Collins to step down.

In her blog post, Collins said in part "I acknowledge that right now... in this moment... my words taken out of context can be causing more pain for those who are already suffering. For the pain my words may have caused I am sorry, and I apologize unreservedly."

Collins went on to say "what matters more than anything is showing up and supporting Asian American communities and victims of hate crimes. Let me be clear: I stand with the Asian American community against acts of violence. I have spoken with leaders in the Asian American community over the last 24 hours and I acknowledge the pain they are feeling."

The school board meets on Tuesday.